EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Marshall University’s men’s and women’s cross country teams travel to Evansville University for the Evansville Invitational on Saturday.

Action gets underway at Angel Mounds State Historic Site with the men’s 8K race at 11 a.m. The women will run at 11:45 a.m.

The invitational will feature more than 2,500 competitors from the following schools:

Austin Peay, Belmont, Creighton, Eastern Illinois, Evansville, Indiana State, IPFW, IUPUI, Lipscomb, Louisville, Murray State, Saint Louis, Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois, SIU-Edwardsville, Tennessee-Martin, Tennessee Tech, Valparaiso, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky, Brescia, Campbellsville, Danville Area C.C., Evangel, Fontbonne, Greenville, Kaskaskia C.C., Kentucky Wesleyan, Lincoln Memorial, Lindenwood, Marian, McKendree, Montevallo, Oakland City, Rend Lake C.C., Rose-Hulman, Southern Indiana, Spalding, St. Louis College Of Pharmacy, St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Thomas More, Vincennes and Webster.

Volleyball

HUNTINGTON — No. 19 Rice defeated Marshall 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-20) Friday at Cam Henderson Center.

Nicole Lennon led the Owls with 24 points. Adria Martinez made 27 assists.

Joelle Coulter paced the Herd with 11 points. Gabrielle Coulter issued 22 assists.

