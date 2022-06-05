HUNTINGTON — In their first season competing in the Sun Belt Conference, the Marshall volleyball team will play 15 home matches, including two tournaments, at the Cam Henderson center, head coach Ari Aganus announced last week.
The Herd’s first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference will see Marshall play on the road against Old Dominion, Troy, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.
The Herd begins the season with two exhibition matches. The first is at Ohio Aug. 16 and then the Herd will host its Green & White Scrimmage in the Cam Henderson Center Aug. 20.
Marshall’s regular season home conference matches are with Georgia State, Georgia Southern, James Madison and Arkansas State.
Five of those opponents, Coastal Carolina, Troy, JMU, Georgia Southern, and Arkansas State, had at least 15 victories last season. The Sun Belt Conference Tournament is set for Nov. 16-20 in Foley, Alabama.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Marshall women’s basketball head coach Tony Kemper announced Wednesday that graduate assistant Maggie Stanley has been elevated to Director of Basketball Operations.
Stanley is entering her fifth season working with the team and has previously served as a manager before being named a graduate assistant.
The Herd also announced the addition of former Binghamton women’s basketball standout Hayley Moore as a graduate assistant.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
