HUNTINGTON — Two members of the Marshall women's golf team were honored by CUSA last week following the conclusion of the Herd's final season as a member.
Senior Torren Kalaskey was awarded the Jim Castañeda Postgraduate Scholarship by Conference USA, and Jackie Schmidt was honored with the Conference USA Spring Spirit of Service Award, the league office announced last week.
2022 marks the 14th year that the award is named in honor of Dr. Jim Castañeda who served Rice for 46 years as an educator, coach, and Faculty Athletics Representative before he passed away in 2008. Every season, C-USA grants the $4,000 scholarship to distinguished graduates selected by the league's Faculty Athletics Representatives and approved by the Board of Directors.
Kalaskey is the first member of the women's golf team to be honored with the post graduate scholarship at Marshall.
The Charleston, West Virginia, native is a four-time member of the Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll and recipient of the Academic Medal for sporting a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or better.
Schmidt was the recipient of the Conference USA Spring Spirit of Service Award, given to one athlete at each member school in the conference at three different times throughout the year for fall, winter and spring competition.
The spring sports for 2022 include baseball, men's and women's golf, softball, outdoor track & field, men's and women's tennis, and beach volleyball.
The award honors the league's student-athletes with significant community service endeavors, excellent academic standing, and notable athletic achievements.
"I am honored and humbled to receive this award," Schmidt said. "Growing up my parents taught me the importance of giving back to your community. When I began school at Marshall, the overwhelming support from the community was just another reason I wanted to give back. If it wasn't for the warm welcome the Huntington community gave me and many other athletes, our experience there would not have been the same."
SWIM AND DIVE:
Marshall head swim coach Ian Walsh announced a summer swimming technical camp. The dates are July 18-21 and will be hosted in the Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium at Marshall University.
The camp will be instructed by coach Walsh and assistant coach James Bretscher and is designed to give athletes an inside look into the practice setting of a college program.
Each session will cover proper technique to fine tune skills and cover advanced level aspects of the sport. All camps are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender).
The cost of the camp is $200 per attendee and each camper will receive a t-shirt and swim cap. It is limited to 50 campers. All payments are non-refundable.