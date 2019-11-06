20191106-hds-muroundup.jpg
IRVING, Texas — Women’s soccer senior forward Marah Abu-Tayeh was named to the All-Conference USA second team on Tuesday, as announced by the league office.

She was also named to the second-team in 2018.

Abu-Tayeh scored her ninth goal of the season on Friday against Western Kentucky to put her in a six-way tie for second most in a season in program history, while her 24 points this season put her in sole possession of fourth most in a season program history.

She finished her career with 17 goals, tying her with Kassie Hollman for sixth most in program history.

