HUNTINGTON — For the third time in the last four seasons, a Marshall running back has hit the 1,000-yard mark.
But no one has done it faster than Khalan Laborn, who passed the milestone after just seven games in his first year with the Thundering Herd, beating the previous record of eight games, set by Devon Johnson (2014) and Ahmad Bradshaw (2006).
The senior has run for at least 100 yards in each game, has gone for 150 or more four times and collected a career-high 191 yards against Gardner-Webb.
"I just kept putting my best foot forward with my teammates and of course the 0-line because it starts up front," Laborn said. "I'm really thankful to have them boys and the receivers on the outside for sure. It's a great feeling."
He's carried the ball 188 times in seven games, which leads the team. Quarterback Cam Fancher is second on the team in rushing attempts with 34, but no other running back has carried the ball more than 24 times.
You won't hear Laborn complaining about being the go-to guy in the backfield.
"I feel like this is the first year I've actually been trusted like this, so I'm not complaining about it one bit," Laborn said. "Whatever I gotta do to help us win."
The journey back to football has been impressive for the running back who hadn't played a meaningful down in two years before suiting up for the Herd after previous stops at Florida State and Garden City Community College, and his role has turned into something bigger than he expected in Huntington.
It appeared Laborn was in line for limited reps behind Rasheen Ali, who was coming off a breakout season. Instead, Ali hasn't played this season and Laborn has turned into the heartbeat of the offense, churning out 143 rushing yards per game, while scoring at least one touchdown in each of Marshall's seven contests.
Laborn is now tied for the most consecutive games with 100-plus yards rushing (seven) in program history, a mark set by the late Johnson in 2014. Laborn's streak of seven straight games with a rushing touchdown is three short of the record set by Doug Chapman in 1998.
Laborn and his head coach, Charles Huff, attribute the success to the contributions of the team as a whole. In the run game, it starts up front with the offensive line, but the tight ends and receivers have also played a key role in blocking schemes that have translated to success on the ground, even against the nation's top run defense at James Madison last week.
"When everybody buys into having team success, the individual accolades will come," Huff said, "but everybody has to buy in to the team part of it because in order for us to get the ball or highlight individuals, we need the team to be successful."
And when that success comes, everyone can celebrate together — even players like Ali, who is watching from a distance.
"He's been phenomenal," Huff said of Ali's support of Laborn. "Obviously we miss him from a physical presence on the field, but he's still around and pulling for his teammates," Huff said. "He's as excited as he can be for Laborn, which is good to see. Sometimes it's tough for another person to show gratitude and excitement for someone else's success, but we haven't had that on this team."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
