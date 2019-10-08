IRVING, Texas — Marshall University men’s soccer senior defender Illal Osmanu was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
“I thought defensively, we were solid as a whole team, and any number of guys could’ve been nominated this week,” Thundering Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. “Paulo (Pita) also played really well. But, Illal was tremendous, and has consistently been one of the best defenders in the country. He’s tough as nails, fast and strong, and is really comfortable on the ball. He deserves it.”
Men’s golf
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Marshall’s men;s golf team finished the first round of the Mountaineer Invitational at West Virginia University in last place in the 14-team event.
Hunior Brad Plaziak and freshman Tyler Jones led the Herd. Both shot 7-over-par, 79, at the Pete Dye Golf Club.
Weather suspended round two.
Florida Atlantic leads WVU by two strokes at the top of the leaderboard. Nicklaus Chiam of Washington State, Kevin Scherr of Youngstown State and Alex Maguire of Florida Atlantic are tied for the individual lead.