Editor’s note: As Marshall prepares to leave Conference USA for the Sun Belt on July 1, this series counts down the top 10 moments in the Herd’s 17 years of C-USA. No. 6 is one of the most improbable feats in Herd history — the 2008 Marshall baseball team advancing to the C-USA title game despite not having a home field.
HUNTINGTON — There have been several memorable feats in Marshall athletics history.
Perhaps, one of the most improbable feats, however, occurred in 2008 when Marshall — a team without a baseball field to call its own — made it to the Conference USA Championship.
Going into the season, Marshall was selected to finish last out of nine teams in Conference USA and teams, such as Rice's Wayne Graham, lamented coming to Huntington due to the Herd's lack of facilities.
Yet, Marshall earned 10 conference wins to finish sixth in the league, which got the Herd in the eight-team tournament.
Once in the tournament, Marshall used the familiarity of feeling like its playing on the road to its advantage, earning a pair of wins over host Tulane in an atmosphere that was tense while also besting No. 2 seed Southern Miss on a pair of occasions to advance to the Conference USA Championship against Houston.
In the championship, it appeared the Herd's luck would continue as future MLB pitcher Dan Straily pitched 5 2/3 innings while giving up just one run on four hits.
Marshall led the game 2-1 in the sixth after Kurt Lipton singled to score Jeff Rowley with the go-ahead run.
However, after Straily exited, Houston knotted the game as Ryan Lormand stole second and third before coming home on a single by Zak Presley.
The game's biggest play came in the top of the eighth with Marshall looking to take the lead. Pinch-runner Matt Helm stole second and went to third on a fly-out by Brandon Casamassima, but Houston's Blake Kelso saved a run with a diving catch on a Lipton liner to keep it knotted at 2.
In the bottom of the eighth, Houston used an error and a walk to get runners on first and second with no outs, then got a sacrifice fly and an RBI ground out to take a 3-2 lead.
Marshall was unable to muster a comeback in the ninth as its miracle run ended just short of its first NCAA appearance since the 1978 season.
Marshall's Adam Yeager, Nate Lape, Steve Blevins and Straily were named to the 2008 Conference USA All-Tournament Team while head coach Jeff Waggoner was later named the National Coach of the Year by Collegiate Baseball.
During their 2008 run, Marshall's baseball team put the university's need for a baseball stadium in the public eye. That included the team taking busses an hour to Charleston for "home" series in Conference USA, which meant the team was driving farther to play than what teams flying into Charleston had to drive to get to their hotel for the series — a unique enigma.
Fast forward nearly 15 years later and Waggoner is still the head coach for Marshall's baseball team and is still awaiting word on the baseball stadium that he has been lobbying for throughout his 16 seasons with the Herd.
New athletic director Christian Spears has made it his No. 1 priority to get Marshall a baseball stadium — something Waggoner would love to see happen during his tenure.
As fond as his memories are of that special 2008 season, it isn't something Waggoner ever wants to experience again.