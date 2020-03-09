HUNTINGTON — Marshall University's women's basketball freshman point guard Savannah Wheeler knew she had some big shoes to fill with the Thundering Herd during the 2019-20 season.
As it turned out, many took notice of how well she filled the hole at Marshall's point guard spot during her first season of Division I basketball.
On Monday morning, Wheeler was announced as one of five players named to Conference USA's All-Freshman Team, which was released by the league.
The freshman from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, leads Marshall in scoring average at 13.2 points per game, which is 13th in Conference USA.
Wheeler has scored in double-figures in 23 of Marshall's 29 games this season while eclipsing the 20-point mark twice.
The former Boyd County High School standout set her career high with 25 points in a win over Florida Atlantic earlier this season.
One area in which Wheeler excels is at the free throw line where she is sixth in Conference USA at 83 percent on the season.
Wheeler was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week twice.
She joins a short list of Marshall women's basketball players named to the list. Those names include Alyssa Hammond (2007), Shay Weaver (2012) and Ashley Saintigene (2017).
Wheeler was joined on the Conference USA All-Freshman Team by Middle Tennessee's Aislynn Hayes, Rice's Lauren Schwartz, UTEP's Katia Gallegos and UTSA's Mikayla Woods.
Wheeler and the Herd take on Southern Miss in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament at noon Wednesday at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.