FRISCO, Texas — Marshall’s men’s basketball team ran into a big problem on Wednesday night.
How big? About 280 pounds.
Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and was crucial during a second-half surge as the Bulldogs ran away from the Thundering Herd in a 77-67 win in the second round of the Conference USA Tournament at the Ford Center at The Star.
“The ballgame was about a four-minute stretch,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “That was it. The big boy got a couple layups. We took one bad shot and they took off on us and a turnover and they took off on us. When you get to this level, that’s what happens.”
Marshall’s season ends at 12-21.
Taevion Kinsey led Marshall with 24 points while Mikel Beyers added 21 points and 12 rebounds.
The game’s pivotal run came with Louisiana Tech holding a slim one-point lead at 44-43.
After Marshall missed a pair of chances at the lead, Kenneth Lofton, Louisiana Tech’s bruising post player, returned to the court after being benched with foul trouble and could not be stopped, scoring 11 of the Bulldogs’ next 18 points to help push the lead to double figures.
“He’s a problem down low,” Kinsey said of Lofton. “Our bigs did the best that they could and we got him in foul trouble a lot, but with a guy like that, you still can’t give him angles. He knows how to use his body. He’s been a problem all year.”
Marshall used a 7-0 run, highlighted by a Mikel Beyers’ slam off an offensive rebound, to get back within 44-43 with 14:19 left after the Bulldogs had extended out to their biggest lead at eight.
The run came after Beyers drew a charge on Lofton, which sent him to the bench and gave the Herd some momentum.
D’Antoni praised Beyers for leaving it all out on the floor in what was his final game in a Marshall uniform.
“I thought this was his best game ever since he’s been here,” D’Antoni said. “That might’ve been his best ever.”
Marshall had a pair of chances to take the lead at the end of the run but could never get the lead to put the pressure on Louisiana Tech, which answered with the big surge once Lofton returned.
Despite the loss, D’Antoni said he was proud of the team’s effort, a sentiment that Kinsey echoed.
“We fought as hard as we could,” Kinsey said. “I guess we just couldn’t get over that hump. For the most part, I’m proud of the guys. I feel like if we did get over that hump, then I think we would’ve won it all. I truly think they are one of the toughest teams here.”
Louisiana Tech took a 37-32 lead into halftime after a scoring spurt from Keaston Willis in the late stages of the first half.
During the half’s crucial stretch, Willis scored nine straight in correlation with the same time Marshall’s offense went on a five-minute scoring drought while turning the ball over five times.
Willis’ output was important as the Herd frustrated Lofton throughout much of the half, eventually forcing him to the bench after Beyers took a charge for his second foul.
Lofton came out and got his first two baskets with ease down low, but Kinsey followed with two consecutive 3-pointers that got the Herd into a shooting rhythm early.
Kinsey’s third 3-pointer of the half gave Marshall a 19-13 lead, but the Herd was never able to balance it with an inside presence, hitting just four of 13 attempts inside the arc.
As Louisiana Tech’s focus shifted to limiting the Herd on the perimeter, Marshall’s scoring slowed as the Bulldogs took the advantage.
Kinsey and Beyers accounted for 17 of Marshall’s 25 field goals in the contest and 10 of 12 after halftime.
In addition to Lofton’s 21 points, Willis had 18 for Louisiana Tech, which also got 10 from Cobe Williams.
After the game, D’Antoni -- whose contract is up -- said he was committed to returning to the Herd if asked to do so.
D’Antoni said those talks will come after new athletic director Christian Spears takes over the leadership of the athletic department on March 14.