HUNTINGTON — It's a trip to the beach, but hardly a vacation.
The Marshall men's basketball team returns to action Thursday in Conway, South Carolina for its second matchup of the season with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 7 p.m.
The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
The Herd won the first matchup, 81-66, on its home floor. This is Marshall's third consecutive game of four played away from home, coming off its largest margin of defeat this season, a 10-point loss to Louisiana-Lafayette last Saturday.
An uncharacteristic performance from Andrew Taylor crippled the Marshall offense, even with 28 points from senior Taevion Kinsey. Defensively, the Herd struggled with the physicality of the Ragin' Cajuns, finishing the contest minus-22 in the rebounding category. It was the Herd's first loss by double digits this season, and the first time Taylor was held under 10 points in a game.
"Andy didn't have the type of game he normally has and you have to give credit to (Louisiana)," coach Dan D'Antoni said. "They jumped into his crap and stayed in it. You have to give them credit, but we have to get him off (to a) better (start.)"
Following the loss, Marshall dropped into a tie for third place in the Sun Belt with James Madison. The Herd and Dukes trail Southern Miss and Louisiana, who play each other Thursday evening.
Coastal Carolina (10-14, 4-8 SBC) has not had the same success this season, and is currently tied for 11th, third-to-last in the standings. It enters on a five-game losing streak, most recently dropping a 73-57 decision at Arkansas State.
Four Chanticleers scored in double figures the last time they matched up with Marshall on Jan. 7 in Huntington, led by Antonio Daye's 15 points. Linton Brown and Jomaru Brown came off the bench to score 11 and 10 points, respectively, in leading Coastal's bench to a 23-5 scoring advantage. Essam Mostafa scored 10 points.
Of late, Josh Uduje has been the Chanticleers' biggest scoring threat, averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games. During that streak, he has shot 44.2% from the floor, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 85% from the free throw line.
The game will be played in the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina, a mere nine miles from where D'Antoni, 75, spent 30 years as the coach of the Socastee High School boys basketball team from 1975-2005. He accumulated more than 500 wins in that span before spending nine seasons in the NBA as an assistant coach to his younger brother, Mike D'Antoni.
Just down the court from D'Antoni will be Coastal Carolina coach Cliff Ellis, 77, who is in his 48th year of coaching (16 with the Chanticleers). As a head coach, his teams have won 905 games.
Ellis began coaching Division I college basketball after spending 1972-75 at Cumberlands College. While D'Antoni coached at Socastee High School, Ellis spent time leading South Alabama (1975-1984), Clemson (1984-94) and Auburn (1994-2004).
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
