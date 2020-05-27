EDITOR’S NOTE: French diplomat Charles Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord is credited with saying “Revenge is a dish best served cold,” or something to that effect.
Marshall University’s football team waited five years to exact sweet revenge on the Miami (Ohio) University football team on Sept. 11, 1976. The Thundering Herd upset the Redskins 21-16 that day, sending Miami tumbling out of the Associated Press Top 20 and setting off a celebration at Fairfield Stadium.
The triumph was satisfying payback for Miami’s 66-6 drubbing of the Young Thundering Herd in 1971, the season after the Marshall plane crash that killed all 75 on board, including most of the football team.
The Redskins unmercifully ran up the score in that contest, leaving in the starters in an act Herd fans, players and coaches viewed as classless.
The 1976 upset allowed Marshall a measure of revenge. Here is a recap of that game:
The Associated Press moved the score of the Thundering Herd’s shocking upset of No. 20 Miami three times in succession on the wire so that editors would know it wasn’t a mistake. That’s how astonishing a result this game was.
Marshall, limping back from a 31-14 loss to Morehead State, entered the game a five-touchdown underdog to a powerhouse team coming off a close 14-10 loss at North Carolina.
“They’re not unbeatable,” Herd coach Frank Ellwood said of Miami the day before the game at Fairfield Stadium. “But we’ll have to play a good game and take advantage of any breaks we get or make.”
That plan appeared to go awry quickly. Marshall fumbled on its first two possessions and many figured a 13th consecutive loss to the Redskins was a certainty as Miami took a 9-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Herd came back via the air, however, as quarterback Bud Nelson threw touchdown passes of 23 and 4 yards to wide receiver Ray Crisp to give the Herd a 14-9 halftime lead.
The stunning development gave Marshall fans hope that their team might cover the 30-point spread. Thoughts of a victory, though, were shaky.
The Herd had lost 19 of its last 20 to Miami and the non-loss was a 14-14 tie in 1963 in Oxford, Ohio. Marshall hadn’t beaten Miami since Oct. 14, 1939 when it won 21-0, also in Oxford. That was the last time before this upset that the Herd had scored as many as 21 points against the Redskins. Marshall hadn’t beaten Miami in Huntington since a 41-0 triumph at 10-year-old Fairfield Stadium in 1938.
Fans gasped in the third quarter when on fourth-and-goal from the 2, Marshall opted to go for it rather than kick a field goal that would have boosted the lead to a more comfortable 17-9.
Ellwood’s gamble paid off as tailback Mike Bailey crashed into the end zone for a touchdown.
The extra point made it 21-9 and gave Herd backers hope that Marshall might pull off the biggest upset in college football that season and one of the bigger shockers in history.
The lead held up. Miami scored by returning a fumble for a touchdown on the game’s final play and Herd players celebrated on the field in front of jubilant fans who taunted the Redskins, who had pounded the Herd 50-0 in 1975 and 42-0 in 1974.
Coach Bill Mallory and the rest of the 1971 Miami team was long gone by 1976, but the Redskins still represented everything the Herd detested.
Viewed as haughty, merciless, classless and conceited, Miami had received its comeuppance from a team playing for the 75.
The Redskins, who lost four fumbles, sat stunned in their locker room.
“I never thought I’d see us get beat by Marshall,” said Redskins tailback Rob Carpenter, who to the delight of the home crowd was ejected for arguing with an official with 7 minutes left in the game.
No one thought Miami would lose to Marshall, but it did in one of the greater upsets of all time.