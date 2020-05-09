HUNTINGTON — Marshall University football fans had hoped for a matchup with Notre Dame, but were pleased the Thundering Herd was paired with Mississippi in the inaugural Motor City Bowl, Dec. 27, 1997.
The Fighting Irish opted for the Independence Bowl, where they lost 27-9 to LSU. Playing a team from the storied Southeastern Conference was a good consolation prize for Marshall, which had dominated Mid-American Conference competition in the regular season and MAC championship game and was looking to measure itself on a national scale.
Bobby Pruett, though, was never about consolation prizes. The Marshall football coach didn’t accept moral victories. Anything short of a win was a loss, whether by 100 points or one point to the national champion.
Still, Marshall’s 34-31 loss to Mississippi in the inaugural Motor City Bowl was impressive. The Herd led 17-7 at halftime and went toe-to-toe, head-to-head with an SEC team and lost on a late score.
No, Ole Miss wasn’t Florida or Tennessee, the SEC powers of the day, but the Rebels were good. Ole Miss (8-4) tied for third in the SEC West, behind Auburn and LSU, finishing 22nd in the nation.
Tailback John Avery, who originally committed to West Virginia before opting for Mississippi, was a dynamic tailback and first-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins. Fellow running back Deuce McAllister was a first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Stewart Patridge was an excellent game manager. Tight end Rufus French, a future Seattle Seahawk, was a load at tight end.
For a young, first-year NCAA Division I-A program to challenge an SEC squad the way that it did was impressive. Having moved up from Division I-AA, Marshall had just jumped from 65 scholarships to 85, therefore many of its players were freshmen, while Ole Miss was a veteran team.
The Herd battled dehydration, an unexpected foe in the bone-dry Silverdome. Marshall learned from that in future games there, but on this day there was little it could do as players wore out and the Rebels took advantage of superior depth.
Herd defensive tackle Girardie Mercer likened the game to a Mike Tyson fight.
“Mike Tyson always being able to knock everyone out early, but when you take him the distance, he’s not used to handling it,” Mercer said. “Doesn’t know how to act. Doesn’t know how to put himself in position to win the fight. That was one of the things that came out of that Ole Miss game. After that, we always went into the bowl game with the mindset that we were going to play a lot of guys, make sure everyone knows his assignment and that everyone is in the mindset and frame of mind to play the game.”
The loss didn’t sit well with Marshall’s players, but it gave them confidence. The proof? The Herd catapulted from that loss to go 12-1 in 1998 and 13-0 in 1999 with many of the same players.
Beating up on Central Michigan and Toledo was fine, but Marshall and the nation weren’t really sure just how good the Herd was until the Ole Miss game.
Mississippi coach Tommy Tuberville was complimentary of Marshall throughout the week and in postgame comments. Tuberville wasn’t just being polite. He knew his team had been in a game with a worthy opponent.
For Marshall, the publicity from the ESPN-televised game was priceless.
“We call (a recruit) now and we don’t have to tell them who Marshall is,” Pruett said. “They know us now.”
Those recruits saw the Herd’s opening play on offense, a Chad Pennington-to Randy Moss 80-yard touchdown pass against the SEC 100-meter dash champion at cornerback. They watched linebacker Larry McCloud’s “oomph”-inducing tackle of French that ESPN replayed several times. They saw Marshall’s Doug Chapman outrush Avery, running for 152 yards and averaging 8 yards a carry. Avery ran for 110 yards and averaged 4.1 per rush.
After the game, Pruett said his goal was for the Herd to return to the Motor City Bowl in 1998. Return it did, swamping Louisville 48-29.