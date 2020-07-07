HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University softball coach Megan Smith Lyon announced the addition of five transfers for the 2021 season.
Joining the Thundering Herd will be former Huntington High School star Camryn Michallas, as well as Madison Whitaker, Ellie Boteler, Taylor Robinson and Cailey Joyce.
“I am excited to have them join our program,” coach Smith Lyon said. “They will be great additions.”
Michallas is returning to her hometown of Huntington after spending her freshman season at Akron (2019) and last year at Gulf Coast State College, a junior college in Panama City, Florida. Michallas played in 33 games with 32 starts for Akron. In the shortened 2020 season, she played in 26 games at third base for Gulf Coast State. Michallas batted .329, had 23 hits, 18 runs, six doubles, one home run and 11 RBI. Her father, Rod, played soccer at Marshall.
“My whole family grew up Marshall fans,” Michallas said. “I’m very excited to return home. I grew up going to Marshall football games and watching my sister (Kayla Stinson) play softball at Marshall, so it’s not really anything new to me. We’ve been Marshall fans for pretty much my whole life, so it’s really exciting. It’s been kind of difficult for my family to find free time and travel across the country to see me play. The fact that they’ll be able to drive five minutes and see me play in my hometown is very special to me.”
Whitaker is a native of New Palestine, Indiana, and comes to the Herd from Wright State. The infielder played in 105 games in three years with the Raiders, but competed in just four contests in 2020. Whitaker tallied 86 hits, 43 runs, 16 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. She was named to the Horizon League All-Freshman Team in 2018. Whitaker starred for New Palestine High School and was a captain for three seasons and helped lead her squad to the state title in 2017.
Boteler is a native of Middletown, Kentucky, and comes to Marshall after spending four years at Detroit Mercy. The infielder appeared in 113 games, despite missing the entire 2018 season. Boteler recorded 77 hits including 10 home runs. In the shortened 2020 season, she had 16 hits, six doubles, three homers and was slugging .525. In 2019 Boteler helped lead the Titans to the Horizon League Championship and collected the program’s first ever hit and RBI in the NCAA Regionals against No. 16 Northwestern.
Robinson is a native of Mobile, Alabama, and comes from Gulf Coast State College, joining her teammate Michallas with the Herd. Robinson excelled in her two seasons with the Commodores playing in 79 games, batting .378, 90 hits, 73 runs, 20 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 72 RBI. In the shortened 2020 season she was hitting .429 with 33 hits, 25 runs, five doubles, six homers and 21 RBI. Robinson slugged better than .700 in both seasons and was named second-team All-Panhandle Conference in 2019. Gulf Coast State College also produced former Herd softball star Eloise Tribolet (2017-18).
Joyce is a native of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and comes to the Herd from La Salle University. Joyce missed the 2020 season due to injury but was a dual threat for the Explorers in 2019, pitching and hitting. She appeared in 41 games with 39 starts with 35 appearances in the circle and 16 starts. Joyce led the team in batting average at .301, had 34 hits, six doubles, seven home runs and 19 RBI. As a pitcher she recorded a 4.32 ERA, had eight wins, 14 complete games, one shutout and 91 strikeouts in 168.2 innings. She was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team.