HUNTINGTON -- Marshall's softball team wasted no time getting acclimated to its home surroundings on Thursday afternoon.
The Thundering Herd scored 10 runs in the first inning to provide plenty of cushion for Sydney Nester, who pitched her first no-hitter in a Marshall uniform in an 11-0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne at Dot Hicks Field.
Marshall (9-5) put the game away early against the Mastadons, striking for three home runs in the first inning -- two with two outs already recorded in the frame.
Saige Pye started and ended the 10-run frame, notching an RBI single to start the scoring before punctuating the inning with a two-run home run that scored Aly Harrell.
After Pye's initial run-scoring single, a pair of local connections accounted for the next scoring barrage.
Rielly Lucas delivered a two-run double to push the lead before scoring on a two-run blast by Katie Adams that made it 5-0.
Adams' home run was the first of three in the inning as the Herd continued to pile it on Purdue Fort Wayne (1-10).
Lauren Love later added a three-run home run before Pye's two-run blast made it 10-0 after one inning.
That was more than enough for Nester, who was dialed in from the start and struck out 11 of the 17 batters she faced. Nester's lone blemish was a third-inning walk.
The game was moved up to Thursday due to pending inclement weather on Sunday.
The two teams will face off again at 11:30 a.m. Friday to start a full day of action in the Marshall Round Robin.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
