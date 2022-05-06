DENTON, Texas — Softball is often about making the most of opportunities.
On Friday night, North Texas did that when it mattered most while Marshall struggled to do the same.
North Texas took advantage of a potential missed call at first base to start the eighth inning as Tayla Evans’ single to left field scored Lexi Cobb with the game’s lone run in the Mean Green’s 1-0 win over Marshall in extra innings.
In a game between two teams battling for first place in their respective divisions within Conference USA, the outcome came down to a controversial call at first base involving Cobb.
The Mean Green’s leadoff hitter had hits in her first three at-bats of the evening and sent a ball off Marshall’s Aly Harrell at first base to start the eighth.
Harrell collected the ball and got to the bag, but Cobb was ruled safe. Video replay showed Harrell beat Cobb back to first.
Cobb moved to second on a wild pitch one batter later and, after Marshall’s Sydney Nester induced a strikeout for the inning’s first out, Evans lined a ball to left field.
The throw from Marshall’s KayKay Kenney came home, but Cobb beat a swipe-tag attempt from catcher Katie Adams to give the Mean Green the win.
It was a hard-luck loss for Nester, who scattered seven hits while walking one and striking out seven.
Marshall (32-15, 14-8 C-USA) had its best chance to produce runs go by the wayside in the top of the seventh.
The Herd loaded the bases after an infield single from Kenney, but Adams’ fly out to center field ended the threat.
Saige Pye went 2 for 4 for Marshall, which fell into third place in the East Division, just one-half game behind Florida Atlantic and Western Kentucky.
North Texas (31-13, 16-6 C-USA) stayed on pace with Louisiana Tech atop the West Division with the victory.
The two teams hit the field once again at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.