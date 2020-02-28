HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University softball team is on the road for the fourth-straight week at the Pirate Classic Friday through Sunday in Norfolk, Virginia.
Co-hosted by Hampton University and Norfolk State University, the tournament features the Thundering Herd, Delaware State, Hampton, Howard and Norfolk State.
Marshall (8-5) takes on Delaware State at 10 a.m. Friday, followed by a 2 p.m. game with Hampton. On Saturday, the Herd plays Howard at noon and Norfolk State at 4 p.m. The event concludes with Marshall playing Norfolk State at noon Sunday.
Tennis
Marshall (7-4) is set to face Winthrop (1-5) at 4 p.m. Friday in the Herd’s first home match of the weekend.
Marshall’s Liz Stefancic and Jutte Van Hansewyck pulled off a doubles win against the No. 3 ranked doubles team in the country last weekend against Yale. Both women were named Conference USA co-tennis athletes of the week.
Although Marshall lost to Yale Friday, Madi Ballow and Riley both collected singles wins.