Marshall's softball team is going to have to wait a few weeks longer to get back on the field to open its season.
On Tuesday, it was announced that the Herd softball program is in the midst of a stoppage due to COVID-19 and subsequent contact tracing.
Marshall was scheduled to open its 2021 season this weekend with a trip to Rock Hill, South Carolina, where the Herd would have competed in the Winthrop Kickoff Tournament. Teams scheduled to compete in the event included Winthrop, Furman, Bowling Green and Stony Brook.
In addition to missing the opening tournament, it was announced that Marshall also will miss its second weekend of the season, which was slated for the Chanticleer Showdown, hosted by Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
The Herd would have taken on Coastal Carolina, Charleston Southern and Lipscomb at the Chanticleer Showdown.
With those two tournaments being scrapped, the Herd's new season opener is scheduled for the Thundering Herd Round Robin, which Marshall hosts from March 4-7.
Teams making the trip to Huntington for that tournament include Bowling Green and Valparaiso.
Marshall is coming off a 2010 season that ended with the Herd at 18-7 overall and as the national leader in home runs at 1.92 per game.
The Herd returns many weapons to its 2021 lineup, including Preseason Conference USA Player of the Year Aly Harrell and All-Conference USA selections Mya Stevenson, Saige Pye and Sierra Huerta.