Marshall's Aly Harrell looks in a throw at first base during a game on April 15 at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington. Marshall fell to C-USA foe WKU 10-0 on Sunday.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — After a pair of close contests in the first two games of the series, it was expected that the rubber match between Marshall and Western Kentucky would feature excitement.

As it turned out, it was pretty anti-climactic, which did not bode well for the Thundering Herd.

Western Kentucky continued the momentum from Saturday’s walk-off win over the Herd, jumping out early and never looking back in a 10-0 win over Marshall at WKU Softball Complex on Sunday.

With the loss, Marshall falls to 30-13 on the season and 12-6 in C-USA.

The win gave Western Kentucky the series and the lead in Conference USA’s East Division by a game over the Herd. The Hilltoppers improved to 30-9 overall and 13-5 in C-USA.

WKU’s Taylor Sanders was a thorn in the Herd’s side all day, going 3-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs to lead the Hilltoppers to the win.

Sanders set the tone early against Marshall starter Sydney Nester, hitting a two-run home run to left field that started the day’s scoring.

In the third inning, Sanders delivered a two-run double that ended Nester’s day early.

From there, the Hilltoppers kept momentum, going up 6-0 after three innings before tacking on another four in the fourth with the big blow of the inning being a two-run single by Sanders, who later scored on a throwing error.

That was more than enough for WKU pitcher Shelby Nunn, who threw a three-hit shutout in which she did not walk a batter.

Marshall returns to action at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Radford before coming home for a three-game Conference USA series against UTEP, starting at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

