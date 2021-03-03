HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s softball team had waited nearly a full year between games.
Early on, that excitement got the best of the Herd with errors that forged a four-run deficit, but the Herd came back strong to earn a doubleheader sweep over Akron to open its 2021 season at Dot Hicks Field on Wednesday.
“It was great to get out and play again after a long time coming,” said Marshall softball coach Megan Smith Lyon. “I think that first game, there was a lot of, maybe, some nerves and pressing too much, but we came out of it and definitely showed the type of team we are in game two.”
The Herd was supposed to open its season two weeks ago with a tournament in South Carolina, but a COVID-19 stoppage delayed the start of their season and further built the anticipation for the new campaign.
That showed as Marshall committed four errors in its first three innings of play, helping Akron build an early lead.
From there, Marshall’s calming influence was senior catcher Katie Adams, who finished the day 5-for-6 at the plate with four doubles.
Adams provided a pair of critical doubles in the Herd’s come-from-behind 7-4 win in game one.
With Marshall trailing 4-0, the Hurricane native got the Herd on the board with a third-inning RBI double, then followed in the five-run fourth with a two-run double that gave Marshall a 6-4 advantage.
“We know we’re going to score runs,” Adams said. “We’ve just got to be patient and not try to press too hard if we get down because we have one of the best lineups definitely in Conference USA and maybe the country.”
After getting past the early jitters, Marshall scored in seven of the final nine innings played on the day, starting game two quickly to earn an 8-0 win.
The game started and ended with home runs for the Herd as freshman Paige Halliwill got a leadoff homer — her second of the day — and Grace Chelemen ended it with a two-run shot to left field in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
Chelemen’s walk-off came as a reward following two impressive catches in left field in the top half of the fifth inning.
For Halliwill, it was a memorable first day of collegiate softball as her first two hits in a Marshall uniform were home runs. She also homered in the fifth inning of the game-one victory.
Lyon said Halliwill’s performance in her first collegiate at-bats came as no surprise to anyone associated with the team.
“She’s not intimidated,” Lyon said. “She was ready. When we watched Paige and went through the recruiting process, we were counting on her to come in and be our leadoff and centerfielder. She sure has delivered.”
In the circle, Marshall’s Ashley Blessin got a complete-game win in game one, allowing just one earned run on five hits while striking out seven.
Laney Jones got the game-two start and was equally impressive, scattering four hits in five innings while striking out two in the shutout.
Marshall returns to action on Friday as it hosts the Thundering Herd Round Robin. The Herd has one game against Bowling Green at 1:30 p.m. on Friday before two games each at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. All games are at Dot Hicks Field.