HUNTINGTON — Much of the talk surrounding Marshall's softball team centers around the power the team possesses at the plate.
Marshall's pitchers are doing their part to make sure that rhetoric is changing during the Thundering Herd's first home weekend of the 2022 season.
Pitchers Sydney Nester and Cailey Joyce each threw a three-hit shutout as the Herd swept day two of the Thundering Herd Round Robin at Dot Hicks Field on Friday.
"Our pitchers have done a really good job early," Marshall coach Megan Smith Lyon said. "Obviously, they've pitched well this weekend so far."
In three games of the Thundering Herd Round Robin, Marshall (11-5) has yet to yield a run.
Nester's first outing at Dot Hicks Field on Thursday yielded a no-hitter in a win over Purdue Fort Wayne and she followed that up on Friday by allowing three hits while striking out nine in a 4-0 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore to cap the sweep.
"We've always been known for our hitting," Lyon said. "Our highlight right now is Sydney. She is really doing an excellent job and our offense is helping her out a ton."
On Friday, the offense did enough to give Nester some cushion in game two, getting an RBI single from Lauren Love in the third and an RBI groundout from Madison Whitaker in the fourth.
Marshall plated a pair of runs in the sixth to cap the game as Mya Stevenson and Bub Feringa each led off the inning with hits and came around to score on a wild pitch and sacrifice fly by Autumn Owen.
The day's first game was a little less of a challenge as Marshall earned its second mercy-rule-shortened victory over Purdue Fort Wayne in as many days, with Joyce taking care of business in the circle.
Joyce struck out seven and did not allow a walk as the Herd was never really threatened by the Mastadons.
Offensively, Saige Pye went 3 for 4 in the first game and delivered a walk-off single in the fifth inning after Aly Harrell's two-run single boosted the lead in the four-run frame that ended the game.
Harrell was 2 for 3 in the first game with three RBIs.
Lyon said this weekend's event, which continues on Saturday morning, is a welcome event for the team after several weeks on the road. It is also a good chance for fans to see the new-look Herd for 2022.
"It's tough for us because we've got to be on the road at the beginning and we look forward to getting home," Lyon said. "We have great fans, great fan support. We love playing at the Dot and we play well here."
Marshall takes on Winthrop at 11 a.m. on Saturday before a rematch with Maryland-Eastern Shore at 1 p.m., which wraps up its portion of the event.