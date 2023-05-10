Marshall's Sydney Bickel (11) celebrates with Autumn Owen (00) and Sydney Nester (21) as the Marshall University softball team takes on Georgia State on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington. Each of them were All-Sun Belt First team selections.
HUNTINGTON — To say Marshall softball made an impact in its first season in the Sun Belt Conference would be an understatement.
After winning the East Division, the Herd earned the two-seed in the SBC Tournament, which began Wednesday. Marshall will play its first game in Thursday’s quarterfinal round against Coastal Carolina at 2 p.m. ET in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Marshall, which received 18 votes in the latest USA Today/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll, won two out of three regular-season meetings with the Chanticleers, who advanced after a walk-off home run by Delaney Keith in the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday.
When it takes the field, Marshall will do so with a league-leading five All-Sun Belt first-team players in Sydney Nester, Autumn Owen, Grace Chelemen, Sydney Bickel and Alex Coleman, who were named as such by the SBC Tuesday afternoon.
“This is a well-deserved honor for these five amazing young women and I am so proud of them,” Marshall coach Megan Smith Lyon said in a release. “We know how special they are and I am grateful that the other coaches in the Sun Belt recognized that. I am excited to see what they and our team do this week in Lafayette.”
The shortstop Bickel, after transferring to Marshall from Louisville, was also tabbed as the Newcomer of the Year, the only superlative collected by a Marshall player this season.
That might come as a surprise to some after Nester, the Herd’s ace in the circle, led the league in wins (25), strikeouts (218) and earned run average (1.08). Slugger Autumn Owen also was a Triple Crown winner after leading the conference in runs batted in (70), home runs (19) and batting average (.451) during the regular season.
But the Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year awards were given to South Alabama’s Olivia Lackie and Louisiana’s Karly Heath, respectively. Other superlatives included Louisiana’s Mihyia Davis as Freshman of the Year and South Alabama’s Becky Clark as Coach of the Year.
The Ragin’ Cajuns placed three players each on the All-SBC first and second teams, while the Jaguars had three first-team selections and two second-teamers.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
