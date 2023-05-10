The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — To say Marshall softball made an impact in its first season in the Sun Belt Conference would be an understatement.

After winning the East Division, the Herd earned the two-seed in the SBC Tournament, which began Wednesday. Marshall will play its first game in Thursday’s quarterfinal round against Coastal Carolina at 2 p.m. ET in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

