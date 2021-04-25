MIAMI — Marshall University softball used a pair of big innings to earn a 7-3 win over Florida International on Sunday. With the win, the Herd earned the series win, taking three of four games from the Panthers.
Marshall got a pair of home runs in its final at-bat to provide some needed insurance. Senior Katie Adams blasted a two-run shot to right field to score Mya Stevenson, who had led off the inning with a double. Three batters later, Kat Sackett crushed a solo shot that provided the game’s final margin.
That was plenty of wiggle room for Marshall pitcher Megan Stauffer, who came in and quickly shut the door on the Panthers in the seventh to finish off the win.
Marshall starter Cailey Joyce got the win after going five innings and allowing two earned runs on six hits.
FIU jumped out to a 1-0 lead after a suicide squeeze in the second inning. However, Marshall (18-9, 7-5 C-USA) came back quickly, plating four runs in the top of the third to produce an advantage.
Saige Pye hit a two-run home run to put Marshall in front and Grace Chelemen came back later with a bases-loaded single that plated Stevenson and Paige Halliwill to produce a 4-1 lead.
Pye, Stevenson, Adams and Sackett all had two hits apiece for the Herd, who pounded out 11 in the win.
Marshall is currently scheduled off next weekend, but returns to the field at Charlotte on May 7 for a four-game weekend series against the 49ers.