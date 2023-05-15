HUNTINGTON — A historic season for the Marshall University softball team ended without a postseason berth.
After 45 wins (to 10 losses), including a 19-6 record in Sun Belt Conference play, an RPI of 53 and an appearance in the league championship game, the Thundering Herd wasn’t selected to participate in the NCAA Division I softball tournament Sunday evening.
Two league members were, including Louisiana, which defeated Marshall 1-0 in Saturday’s title bout for an automatic berth. Texas State, which finished fifth in the league standings and fell to the Ragin’ Cajuns in the semifinal round, received the Sun Belt’s lone at-large bid over the likes of South Alabama, Troy and Marshall.
“What an exciting championship, our first one,” head coach Megan Smith Lyon said after Saturday’s game, which marked the end of the Herd’s run in the tournament and put a bow on the program’s first year in the Sun Belt. “I’m really, really proud of how this team came out and fought for the entire season but especially during the championship.”
The SBC is one of 10 conferences in the nation with two or more teams in the NCAA field and received multiple bids for the 11th time in league history. Sun Belt softball programs have earned 22 NCAA berths the past 10 seasons.
Fans might say the Herd was snubbed, but Marshall being left on the outside looking in didn’t surprise Smith Lyon, who after Saturday’s loss predicted Marshall’s season was likely over but that an abrupt ending to the year shouldn’t take away from what the team accomplished.
“School record in wins, we had the best start in program history, longest win streak in program history (23 games), Triple Crown winners in the Sun Belt with these two (Autumn Owen and Sydney Nester) sitting next to me, we have the Newcomer of the Year (Sydney Bickel) so it was a great season, nonetheless.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.