HUNTINGTON — Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears has listened to several options for locations of the Thundering Herd's annual spring football game as he pushes forward with the installation of new artificial turf and banner boards at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Last week, Spears maintained the most likely option remains for the game to be at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, with the start date of the turf installation pushing back to accommodate the game.
"I think it’s going to all end up working out," Spears said. "The timing of the turf install is going to be after the spring game. All the bannering projects that I’m doing at the stadium, I can delay. They don’t need to go before the spring game. They can go after. If we end up tearing down the end-zone stands, that can happen this summer."
One scenario was to move the spring game to Hoops Family Field — Marshall's state-of-the-art soccer complex — but the logistics of that would even be difficult.
The soccer complex could feasibly accommodate 3,000 fans, which is much fewer than what Spears would like to attend the spring contest. Also temporary stands and goal posts would have to be brought in for the event, which brings its own issues.
Marshall's indoor complex — the Chris Cline Athletic Complex — also remains a possibility, but Spears said his preference is to find ways to have it at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, which brings an exciting environment that he's eager to experience.
"What I do know is that I’d love for 8,000 people to show up and I’d love for it to be a nice day and I’d love for tailgating to occur at a really high level because I want to go out and see why it’s such a big deal," Spears said. "All these people have talked to me about how much people enjoy getting together in this community at tailgates, so I’m going to visit a few of those."
Other options for the game included using local high school football fields, including the notion of moving the game to University of Charleston Stadium. Spears said the feedback he got was not favorable on either idea, though.
"It’s going to be in Huntington," Spears said. "We’ve got an indoor (facility), we’ve got an unbelievable soccer field and we’ve got the football stadium. We’re going to make the best decision for the crowd, the fans, our program, this community and see where we end up."
While the final decision remains to be laid out, more clarification on the schedule of the upgrades could come as early as this week as the personnel in charge of the banner boards surrounding the stadium will be in town to discuss improvement plans.
Spears said that once they get photos and generate what the new boards may look like, a timeline will be set to finish the project, with timing being the most critical aspect.
"I could get them started on one side immediately if we wanted," Spears said. "So much of it for them is about the timing because they do NASCAR and I have to take the window that they give us. It has to be done by the fall. We can’t miss. We can’t miss on the turf and we can’t miss on the bannering. We just can’t miss."
The turf installation project, which was first reported by Herd247, is being done because the artificial surface at Joan C. Edwards has reached its life expectancy.
Spears said he does not like to go beyond that lifespan and wants to eliminate any safety risks for the players by going ahead and getting the turf done.
On top of that, by the time the turf installation occurs, Marshall should have some clarity on the conference in which the team will play this fall. If it's the Sun Belt, that would require the removal of C-USA logos and the installation of Sun Belt logos to Marshall's home turf anyway.
With Marshall entering a new conference, Spears wants the Herd's playing surface to look top-notch on national television for branding purposes.
"We could probably play another season on it, but I’m just not one of those people who likes to go beyond the lifespan," Spears said. "Let’s go ahead and get it done. Not to mention, we’re going into the Sun Belt, man, and you’ve seen it happen where schools switch conferences and they stitch out one logo and stitch in another and it looks cheesy. Let’s do it right and have some fun with the fields."
Marshall's football team opened spring practice on Monday at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex. All of the team's workouts will take place there this spring, leading up to the spring game on April 23.