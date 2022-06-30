HUNTINGTON — As the calendar turns to July, Marshall University Athletics will officially begin a new chapter as members of the Sun Belt Conference, leaving behind a 17-year tenure as members of Conference USA.
The move is one that is exciting for Thundering Herd fans, coaches, student-athletes and administrators alike, in particular first-year athletic director Christian Spears, who has already attended the Sun Belt Conference administrative meetings held in the spring.
“There’s a feeling that Marshall is the ‘darling’ in the league. It really felt that way to me,” Spears said. “We went into the room with all the athletic directors and it just felt like they are so excited to have us in the league.”
As the move neared, the Sun Belt logo started appearing at athletic facilities on campus, including the newly installed turf field at Joan C. Edwards Stadium and on signage at Dot Hicks softball field, which sits across 3rd Avenue.
The move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt puts Marshall in a competitive athletics conference with plenty of regional rivalries across all sports.
“These are institutions we met in a prior life in the Southern Conference and in the MAC,” Marshall President Brad D. Smith said. “We’re going to have a lot of fun with them because they have the same mission, they have the same competitive spirit we do, so I’m looking forward to this first season in the Sun Belt Conference.”
The Sun Belt will be Marshall’s third conference affiliation in the past 25 years. Ahead of the 1997 season, the Herd rejoined the Mid-American Conference for a second stint until 2004. In 2005, Marshall jumped into Conference USA, where it remained until spring 2022.
“I’m thrilled for the future of us and what lies ahead in the Sun Belt,” Spears said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
