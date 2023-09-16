HUNTINGTON — If there was anything other than a fourth-quarter offensive explosion that stood out from a 31-13 win over East Carolina last week, it's that Marshall might have a placekicking competition on its hands.
Rece Verhoff was presumably benched in favor of Kameron Lake, who attempted two field goals, making one, and was pure on all four extra-point attempts in the road win that moved the Thundering Herd to 2-0 on the season before the bye week.
But will Lake emerge as the Herd’s placekicker after it?
Special teams coordinator Jonathan Galante, in his second year with the Herd, finds himself in a similar situation to last season, except now he has options.
“We had a lot of new guys, and it was the first time I’ve ever coached a brand-new kicker and punter,” Galante said in reference to Verhoff and John McConnell during a preseason press conference. “Both those guys got their feet wet, and it was a lot of fun.”
Verhoff hit 13 of 20 field-goal attempts, the most taken by a Marshall kicker in over a decade, but had a limited range. His only field-goal attempt against Albany was blocked, and he didn’t get a chance for redemption against the Pirates.
Instead, it was Lake, who transferred to Marshall from Washburn University, where he played in 26 games as an Ichabod, scoring 169 points. He hit 18 of 28 field-goal attempts and 115 of 121 on PATs.
Herd coach Charles Huff said Marshall added bodies to the group in the offseason to create competition, and it's starting to show with Lake’s appearance just two games into the regular season.
Lake did miss the first field goal attempt of his Thundering Herd career, putting it too far to the right, but later hit from 20. He and Verhoff are a combined 1 of 3 on field goals this season.
By and large, it’s been the same approach for Galante and the Herd on special teams, who have performed well in other areas outside of placekicking. McConnell, the punter, had a better outing in the second game than he did his first, and the depth at positions such as tight end, linebacker and wide receiver is showing up in blocking schemes for punts and defending kick returns.
All of that falls under Galante’s umbrella, who said he learned a lot about who he was as a coach last season -- his first as a full-time coordinator.
“I don’t think schematically there were any major issues, but it’s managing a season,” Galante said ahead of the start of fall practice. “Managing personnel to help our team win all year long is the biggest (difference), because it’s on you to manage those guys, so I’m continuing to learn and get better at that.”
There were a few changes in personnel last year, specifically in the kicking game, when Sean Meisler stepped in to kick extra points for Verhoff, who was dealing with a back injury late in the season. Verhoff also punted in McConnell's place on occasion.
Galante has shown he is not afraid to change up personnel, switching out placekickers and playing two long snappers, with Matthew Bosset and Dominic Konopka. One plays in punt formation and the other snaps on field goals and extra-point attempts.
The one group of special-teamers Galante doesn’t coach are the punt and kick returners, Jayden Harrison and Talik Keaton. Huff, a former special teams coordinator dating back to his time at Penn State, handles those responsibilities.
“It’s nice to have a head coach that’s been a special teams coordinator before,” Galante said. “We see eye to eye on everything, and if we don’t, we figure out what we need to change, agree on it and go.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
