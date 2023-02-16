HUNTINGTON — The fans who left early missed it.
After Tyren Moore sank a layup to give Georgia Southern a 77-66 lead with 1:48 remaining in the contest, a couple of thousand fans dressed in green and white headed for the Cam Henderson Center exits.
From that point forward, Marshall (22-6, 11-4 Sun Belt) outscored the visitors 18-6 and pulled off an improbable double-digit comeback to defeat the Eagles 84-83 Thursday night.
Andrew Taylor’s layup with 14.4 seconds left in regulation served as the fourth and final lead change of the night and the first time the Herd had been ahead since the 4:56 mark of the first half.
The referees blew their whistles 51 times for fouls, 26 which were called against Marshall. Remarkably, just one Herd player fouled out — Wyatt Fricks with less than five minutes to go.
Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni had to manage minutes late because of the foul trouble, and three of the five players on the floor during the comeback each ended up with four personal fouls: Taevion Kinsey, Obinna Anochili-Killen and Micah Handlogten.
Each remained in the game and took advantage of the situation when four Georgia Southern (14-14, 7-8 SBC) fouled out, including some of the primary ballhandlers, which put them at a disadvantage against the Herd’s defensive press.
“Staying level-headed throughout the night was key for a lot of us,” Taylor said. “You just have to keep going. They had two or three players foul out. We started pressing at the end and we just didn’t give up.”
That press led to five turnovers in the last two minutes of the game for Georgia Southern, which finished with 17 in the loss. But more important than getting the ball for Marshall was capitalizing on the extra possessions.
Kamdyn Curfman drilled a shot from the corner, just his second make of the day, to cut the deficit to one point with 44.6 seconds left after Kinsey stole the ball. The eventual game-winner came on another possession created by a turnover.
The Herd made its final seven free throw attempts to help keep the comeback alive and went 26 for 37 at the line. Georgia Southern shot 35 and made 25.
Those fans that stayed through the end were treated to one of the more exciting games of the year for Marshall. Kinsey had a message for those that didn’t stick around.
“If you left, man, that’s too bad for you,” Kinsey said. “We have a ‘never say die’ attitude.”
Kinsey scored 25 and Taylor a game-high 28 in the win. No other teammate managed more than seven Those two kept things going for the Herd, even when it looked bleak.
In the first half, Marshall raced out to an 18-9 lead but then went nearly 10 minutes without hitting a shot from the floor, surrendered the lead and trailed 38-27 at halftime for the lowest scoring output of any half this season.
“That doesn’t fly with this team this year,” Taylor said. “Simple as that.”
The team’s second-half performance backed up that statement, even though D’Antoni joked that he ordered a Coke and a box of popcorn during the Herd’s cold snap.
“Sometimes you have to let guys kill you, kill you, kill you until it kills them,” he said, prompted by a question concerning that shooting lull, specifically mentioning Curfman’s struggles before making a big shot in the final minute.
“Sometimes coaches will jump in before they get a chance to throw a dagger and you’ve got to let Kam play, you have to let Andy play, you have to let Taevion play,” D’Antoni added.
The win was Marshall’s 22nd of the year, a new single-season record under D’Antoni, who is in his ninth year. It was the team’s 11th win in Sun Belt Conference play.
The Eagles got 20 points from Andrei Savrasov, 16 from Tyren Moore and 13 from Tai Strickland. Kamari Brown led the rebounding effort, pulling down 10 boards in the loss. Georgia Southern outrebounded the Herd 40-30.
Handlogten scored seven points and pulled in a team-high six rebounds. Taylor led the team with four assists. Marshall turned the ball over 12 times.