HUNTINGTON — Herd football players strapped up the pads, threw on the helmets and, for the first time this spring, felt like they were actually playing football. 

Saturday's was the third practice of spring, but the first conducted in full pads, and it also featured live scrimmage periods with officials to simulate game play. Not that it's easy to compare progress from one season to the next, but Marshall coach Charles Huff said another productive practice period was a fitting way to end the first week of spring ball. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

