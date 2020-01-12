HUNTINGTON — Marshall track and field athletes concluded a successful run it the third annual Marshall Women’s Classic track and field event on Saturday at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.
The Thundering Herd won six of 15 events and took first place overall in the third annual Women’s Classic.
Marshall edged its three opposing teams, leading the way with 201 team points. James Madison finished second (194 points), followed by Ohio in third (118) and Morehead State in fourth (14 points).
In the first team meet of 2020, sophomore Takira Williams earned the first individual win of the day in the long jump. Her best mark of 17 feet 9 inches (5.41 meters) secured the win by more than six inches.
Sophomore Macie Majoy and junior Lauren Zaglifa followed that by taking first and second, respectively in the pole vault. Majoy won the event with a top clearance of 12 ft. 3.50 in. (3.75m).
Senior Denisha West won by over a foot over second place in the triple jump. Her top mark of 39 feet, 7.25 inches (12.07m) gave Marshall 10 points in team standings.
Of the eight finalists from preliminaries in the 60 meter hurdles, six were Marshall sprinters. The top-four finishers in the finals were Thundering Herd athletes, led by senior Safiyyah Mitchell, who ran in 8.45 seconds.
Freshman Mikah Alleyne won with a time of 1:39.05 in the 600 meter dash.
In the final event of the day, securing the team victory, the 4x400 meter relay team of Erica Murphy, Danere’a White, Brandy Elysee, and Safiyyah Mitchell won with a time of 3:57.57.
Swimming and divingMarshall University’s swimming and diving team opened 2020 at Duquesne but lost a close match 210-198.
The Herd picked up individual wins in the 50-Yard Fly by Hannah Robins, the 100-Yard Free and 50-Yard Free by Darby Coles, the 100-Yard Back by Jordyn O’Dell, in the 200-Yard Back by Heather Sigmon, Robins won again in the 100-Yard Fly and 100-Yard Individual Medley and Madison Young in the three-meter dive.
MU’s 200-Yard Free Relay team of Coles, Robins, O’Dell and Megan Raines took the event as did the team of Coles, Robins, O’Dell and Alexis Wilhoit in the 400-Yard Free Relay.