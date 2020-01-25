HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s women’s tennis team takes to the road Saturday for a trio of matches with teams from Ohio.
The Thundering Herd starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Wright State, then faces off with Dayton at 6 p.m. Marshall rounds out the weekend against Toledo at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The matches are the first dual contests for the Herd in 2020.
Marshall features Jutte Van Hansewyck, who went undefeated in the singles rounds last week in the MLK Invitational. Hansewyck alongside Madison Riley competed in the doubles matches together, leading the team with three wins.
Track and field
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University sophomore MaryAnn Adebayo won the weight throw, and the distance medley relay earned wins on the opening night of the 2020 Thundering Herd Invitational at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.
“Great Friday for us,” head coach Jeff Small said. “MaryAnn threw great in the weight throw, earning the win and threw just centimeters from her career best. Then the DMR team had one of the fastest time in Marshall history with three freshman and a sophomore. Really exciting to see those girls develop and it was a great start for the meet.”
Adebayo took first place by more than three inches in the weight throw with a top mark of 17.26 meters (56 feet, 7.50 inches).
The distance medley relay team of Abby Herring, Erica Murphy, Astoria Beckett, and Sydney Smith ran in 12:16.96 to take first place in the event. The team edged North Carolina-Asheville by nearly two seconds in a tight race to the finish.
Marshall is in third place with 25 points.
The second day of action for Thundering Herd athletes begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for youth (12 and under), and $2 for those in groups of 10 or more. Marshall students receive free entrance with a valid student ID.