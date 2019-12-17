MOREHEAD, Ky. — Prior to the season, Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni had a vision for his 2019-20 team.
Marshall’s style would give teams fits with outside shooting and the Thundering Herd’s size underneath would also be an issue, allowing for the Herd to be the aggressor.
After early-season struggles, D’Antoni finally got to see that vision come to fruition on Monday night when the Herd controlled play early and earned its first road win of the season in an 89-62 victory over Morehead State at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
Not only was Monday’s win the first time Marshall (4-6) won at Morehead State since 2006, it was also the 100th victory of D’Antoni’s Marshall career.
Considering it happened in an arena that was named for his former head coach with Marshall, it was a special evening for the Herd’s coach.
“Any win is a great win so I don’t discount any win, but it’s a life story in that life comes full circle, doesn’t it,” D’Antoni said. “I’m playing in a place (named after) a coach that gave me a chance.”
Monday night marked the first game for Marshall freshman guard Andrew Taylor, who became eligible after the first semester, per NCAA transfer rules.
It didn’t take long for the Corbin, Kentucky, native to show what he brings to the Herd lineup.
Taylor started the game with a pair of assists for 3-pointers by Jannson Williams and Taevion Kinsey that set the tone.
Later, Taylor followed his own 3-pointer with an offensive rebound in which he ripped the ball away from Morehead State’s Djimon Henson and went up for a two-handed slam that capped a 13-2 run to open the second half for the Herd, which put the game out of reach.
In his college debut, Taylor finished with 13 points, three steals, three rebounds and three assists.
“I’ve been waiting on that moment forever,” Taylor said. “I knew as soon as I went and got that jump ball, I knew it was about to come out. All that time, I’ve been sitting out and watching the team play — all that anger built up inside of me, you could say — I just feel like it all came out tonight.”
Taylor’s addition helped Marshall’s offensive output as a whole, giving Marshall three players with primary ball-handling experience in the rotation with he, Jarrod West and Kinsey.
Marshall finished with five players in double-figures, led by Darius George, who had 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Iran Bennett added 14 in the post while Taylor’s 13 added to an effort, along with 11 each from West and Kinsey. West had a game-high eight assists with no turnovers.
“I thought Jarrod had a great floor game — eight assists, zero turnovers,” D’Antoni said.
Energy was something D’Antoni stressed this week in practice, and the Herd responded with a full 40-minute effort against the Eagles, winning hustle plays and turning those into opportunities.
The Herd forced 19 turnovers and turned them into 32 points while also grabbing 14 offensive rebounds that led to 18 points.
“We’re not where we can be,” D’Antoni said. “If we keep growing and working, we can be a very good ballclub.”
Marshall took a 45-28 lead into the locker room, using its outside game to set the tone while its defense also led to transition opportunity.
The team’s 3-point shooting has been an issue throughout the season, but Marshall connected on 8 of 15 attempts in the first half with five different players hitting from the outside as the team forged the lead.
Marko Sarenac got a rarity late in the first half, notching two 3-pointers on one possession to push Marshall’s lead to its biggest margin of the half at 19.
After Morehead State went to a zone, West found Sarenac for the initial 3-pointer while Kinsey was fouled. Off the subsequent in-bounds play, West again penetrated and found Sarenac in the opposite corner for the triple in a rare 6-point possession.
Marshall built a double-digit lead that it never relinquished following a 18-2 run over a six-minute stretch of the first half. West started that run with back-to-back 3-pointers that jump-started the run.
While the offense was good, it was Marshall’s defense that really propelled the effort, keeping Morehead State to just one field goal in a nine-minute stretch.
“Today, we did a great job of coming out strong on offense and that helped our defense, as well,” West said.
Marshall returns to action at 7 p.m. on Thursday when the Herd takes on Eastern Kentucky — led by head coach and former Marshall point guard A.W. Hamilton — at Cam Henderson Center.