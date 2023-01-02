HUNTINGTON — By the end of the week, the Marshall baseball program will have a new head coach.
Marshall University’s Board of Governors will meet in a special session at 9 a.m. Thursday, a meeting called by President Brad D. Smith for the contract approval of the 29th head coach in Herd baseball history.
While the athletic department and university leadership have laid the groundwork for the hire, they have not yet officially announced who the coach will be.
According to multiple sources, Marshall plans to hire Greg Beals, who spent 12 of his 20 years as a head coach at Ohio State University before he left the Buckeyes and accepted the head coaching position at Akron last summer.
Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears previously stated his desire to have new baseball coach hired by Jan. 1, 2023, after the university parted ways with former head coach Jeff Waggoner, who was the Herd's skipper for 16 seasons.
If Beals is to lead the Herd, he would leave Akron without ever coaching a game. He is no longer listed as a coach on the Zips' athletic website and has changed his Twitter bio to reflect his employment status, now reading "Head Baseball Coach at Marshall University."
Kendall Rogers, managing editor of D1Baseball.com, was the first to report Beals' hiring at Marshall.
In a dozen seasons with the Buckeyes, Beals led OSU to a 346-288-1 (.546) overall record and 141-139 (.505) B1G mark. In those years, the Buckeyes made three NCAA Tournament appearances (2016, 2018, 2019) with a pair of Big Ten Tournament Championships (2016, 2019).
Prior to coaching the Buckeyes, he was the head coach at Ball State for eight seasons, finishing with 36 or more wins in three of those years while also winning the Mid-American Conference West Division three times.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
