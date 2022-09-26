HUNTINGTON — Marshall will collect $1.25 million when it travels to Raleigh, North Carolina, to face North Carolina State in a non-conference football game next season, according to a release by the athletic department.
Three schools will contribute to that total, including $250,000 from Navy to buy out the remaining game on a home-and-home agreement that was signed in 2011. The remaining $1 million will be paid by Cincinnati ($850,000) and NC State ($150,000).
The game will be played Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Marshall had a vacancy on next year’s schedule after Navy decided to cancel the agreement. Navy plays in Ireland in Week Zero and did not feel comfortable playing Marshall with limited time to prepare after returning from international travel. The Midshipmen will instead play at home against Wagner.
“We understand the decision made by Navy, and we are grateful for the relationships we have in college athletics,” Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears said. “These things can get complex, but when you have strong relationships they tend to get managed at a high level with trust and transparency, and that is what happened here.”
The Bearcats and Wolfpack were scheduled to play in Raleigh in 2023, but Cincinnati negotiated an early exit from the American Athletic Conference to enter the Big 12 on July 1, 2023, and reached an agreement with NC State to terminate their non-conference game.
“Part of that agreement allowed Marshall to find a replacement game for Navy as well as secure a game guarantee versus a well-respected opponent in a great location that we anticipate Thundering Herd fans will want to visit with us,” Spears said.
This will be the sixth time the Herd and Wolfpack have met in football, with the last matchup coming in Huntington in 2018. NC State has won each of the previous five meetings.
The remainder of the non-conference games on the Thundering Herd’s schedule in 2023 are at East Carolina (Sept. 9) and home games with Virginia Tech (Sept. 23) and Central Connecticut State, which does not have a date yet.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.