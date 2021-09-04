Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) celebrates with teammate Xavier Gaines (11) after rushing for a touchdown as the Herd takes on Navy during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells rushes up the field on a keeper as the Herd takes on Navy during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) celebrates with teammate Xavier Gaines (11) after rushing for a touchdown as the Herd takes on Navy during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells rushes up the field on a keeper as the Herd takes on Navy during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Marshall head coach Charles Huff thoroughly enjoyed being back close to home for his debut with the Thundering Herd.
Huff, a Denton, Maryland, native, watched as his team excelled in all three phases to earn a 49-7 win over Navy in front of 30,131 fans at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Annapolis, Maryland.
Navy dominated the time of possession in the contest, but Marshall’s quick-strike offense produced points in short order as the Herd earned Huff a win in the first game of his head coaching career.
Grant Wells threw for 333 yards and Rasheen Ali rushed for four touchdowns as the Herd won its first-ever meeting against Navy.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.