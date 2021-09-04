The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Marshall head coach Charles Huff thoroughly enjoyed being back close to home for his debut with the Thundering Herd.

Huff, a Denton, Maryland, native, watched as his team excelled in all three phases to earn a 49-7 win over Navy in front of 30,131 fans at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Annapolis, Maryland.

Navy dominated the time of possession in the contest, but Marshall’s quick-strike offense produced points in short order as the Herd earned Huff a win in the first game of his head coaching career.

Grant Wells threw for 333 yards and Rasheen Ali rushed for four touchdowns as the Herd won its first-ever meeting against Navy.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

