Marshall's Andrew Taylor (0), left, drives a shot up to the net past Glenville's Jacquez Yow (11) as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Glenville State on Monday, Deceber 19, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Goran Miladinovic (21) attemtpts to recover a rebound as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Glenville State on Monday, Deceber 19, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Kamdyn Curfman (11) readies to make a pass across the court to Andrew Taylor (0) as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Glenville State on Monday, Deceber 19, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Andrew Taylor (0), left, drives a shot up to the net past Glenville's Jacquez Yow (11) as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Glenville State on Monday, Deceber 19, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Goran Miladinovic (21) attemtpts to recover a rebound as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Glenville State on Monday, Deceber 19, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Kamdyn Curfman (11) readies to make a pass across the court to Andrew Taylor (0) as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Glenville State on Monday, Deceber 19, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — As its intensity increased, so did Marshall's success.
The Thundering Herd (11-2) defeated Glenville State 99-73 Monday night in men's college basketball at Cam Henderson Center. Marshall looked dominant at times against the NCAA Division II Pioneers (6-5) and sloppy at others.
"It served its purpose," Herd coach Danny D'Antoni said of the game. "I thought we got a little bit sloppy at times. I told the ones who came off the bench this was their time. When they came off the bench they had to play well. It allowed us to see a few things."
D'Antoni liked what he saw during a 22-0 run from 2:13 of the first half to 16:20 of the second. That streak gave the Herd a 65-38 lead. Before it, though, Glenville State cut an 11-point deficit to three points and had the ball.
"When scheduling when we set this up we were looking for a team we thought we could get," said D'Antoni, a native of Mullens, West Virginia. "A game that we could play everybody, get everybody in that hadn't played this time of year before the meat of the conference schedule. And it helps a state school and gets our name throughout the state. Plus their coach (Justin Caldwell) is from Mullens."
Andrew Taylor led Marshall with 22 points. Obinna Anochilli-Killen scored 17, Michah Handlogten scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Taevion Kinsey scored 12 points and Kamdyn Curfman 10. The Herd's bench scored 25 points, but D'Antoni wasn't necessarily happy with that.
"We have to be better," D'Antoni said. "I don't want to pat them on the back and make them feel good when they have to be better. We had too many turnovers. We have to be sharper with the ball and defensively we have to be a lot better."
Marshall came off a 100-85 victory over a strong Toledo team on Saturday. D'Antoni said that might have been part of the reason the Herd wasn't as dominant as he wanted. He was pleased, however, with the spurt to put the game out of reach.
"I thought the second half we started delivering who we were," D'Antoni said. "We busted out there pretty good."
Marshall led by as many as 31 points before the Pioneers closed within 81-61 with 7:33 to play. Taylor, though, made a 2-pointer and a 3-pointer and Marko Sarenac hit a 3-point shot to push the lead to 28.
Curfman said Glenville State's smaller lineup was a challenge at times.
"They have smaller, quicker guards, something you don't play against a lot in DI," Curfman said. "They had five guards out there. Anyone dribbles the ball, anyone shoots the ball. It was kind a different matchup for us we're not used to. In the first half that showed and in the second half we played better defense."
That smaller lineup, though, couldn't hang with Marshall on the boards. The Herd finished with a 56-34 rebounding edge and blocked seven shots.
Jordan Turbo Smith led the Pioneers with 18 points. Trevon Chandler and Jay Scott scored 11 each. Former Huntington High star Dajon Congleton scored five points.
Marshall returns to action at 7 p.m Dec. 29 when it entertains Appalachian State.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.