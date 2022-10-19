The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall Track and Field head coach Jeff Small attends Marshall University Director of Athletics Christian Spears’ “State of the Herd” address on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in the Shewey Building of Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — After nearly two decades, Marshall University is bringing back men’s track and field as a school-sponsored sport, a move requested by the Athletic Department and approved by the university Board of Governors on Wednesday. 

Marshall dropped men's track in 2003 due to state budget cuts and concerns about Title IX, the federal law banning gender discrimination in sports at publicly funded schools.

