Marshall's Ethan Driskell (52) celebrates with running back Khalan Laborn (8) after a touchdown by Laborn against Notre Dame in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Marshall’s Henry Colombi threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Devin Miller with 5:16 left and the Thundering Herd got a pick-six from Steven Gilmore just 41 seconds later as Marshall (2-0) earned a 26-21 win over No. 8 Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The win is Marshall’s first over a top-10 opponent since the Herd defeated No. 6 Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, on Sept. 20, 2003.

