HUNTINGTON — The final day of the Marshall Invitational was a tough one for the Thundering Herd.
Marshall dropped a pair of matches on the home floor at Cam Henderson Center on Saturday, bringing a tough end to its host tournament.
On Saturday morning, Wright State defeated the Herd, 3-1, before Evansville exacted some revenge on Marshall with a 3-0 sweep in the final match of the event.
Wright State (2-0) came out strong from the start, jumping on the Herd early to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Marshall scrapped its way to a 27-25 win in the third set and set its sights on forcing a decisive fifth set, but the Raiders were able to close out the match with a narrow 25-23 win in the fourth set.
Lydia Montague and Brynn Brown each had 13 kills in that loss for Marshall (1-2).
The Herd regrouped for its 6 p.m. match against Evansville, but the Aces lived up to their name, using a strong service game to build momentum. Evansville never looked back in a straight-set victory over the Herd.
Brown had eight kills in the loss.
Saturday’s sweep for Evansville avenged a five-set loss to Marshall on Friday night.
In that match, the two teams alternated set victories before the Herd turned it up offensively, hitting at a .625 clip to earn a 15-9 win in the decisive set.
Macy McElhaney led Marshall with 17 kills while Regan Tinkle added 12 and Brown added 10 in that win.
The Herd returns to action at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Miami Invitational when they take on Bellarmine University.
