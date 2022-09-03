HUNTINGTON — The fact that Norfolk State comes to Huntington as an FCS football team doesn’t hold much weight in the eyes of Marshall players or the coaching staff.
They have made preparations this week as if any other team in college football was coming to Joan C. Edwards Stadium for the season’s first game.
“Our focus is on how well we can prepare, how hard can we play on Saturday afternoon and how do we execute,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “I think if we can keep that focus, that helmet logo won’t change our preparation. It won’t change how we approach the week. It won’t change how we play.”
There’s no lack of enthusiasm from the team, or the fan base, as the season gets underway for the Herd following a 7-6 overall record last season in Huff’s first year with the program in 2021.
But what happened last year is no longer relevant.
“The 2021 team did some phenomenal things. (They) grew, made some mistakes, did some positive things, but that team is gone. There are some players back, but everybody is year older — a year older and a year wiser,” Huff said.
“It’ll be a great opportunity for the 2022 team to come out and create their own identity every week, starting this week with Norfolk.”
Norfolk State finished last season with a 6-5 record, which marked their first winning season since 2007, and brings to Huntington an offense that led the MEAC scoring average (33.2) and in average yards per game (440.5), with nearly half of that average achieved by running the football.
Leading the way for the Spartans is running back JJ Davis, the conference Rookie of the Year in 2021 and preseason conference Player of the Year in 2022.
“They don’t just hand that award out. You have to earn it,” Huff said of Davis. “He can make people miss … and I think they do a really good job with the scheme of getting him in position to make some plays.”
Davis racked up 887 yards on 123 carries in 2021 and reached the endzone 10 times. On the outside, there’s receiver Da’Quan Felton, who caught 28 passes for nearly 500 yards and two scores a season ago.
The starting quarterback, however, has not yet been named for the Spartans. Listed on the depth chart are two transfers, Otto Kuhns (Eastern Illinois) and Jaylan Adams (Citadel) with the word “or” between them. Both have the talent to lead the offense.
Kuhns played in 13 games in two seasons at Eastern Illinois, including nine starts in 2021, throwing for 1,134 yards with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
In four years at the Citadel, Adams put his skills as a dual-threat quarterback on display, rushing for nearly 1,700 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in four seasons. He spent the last two seasons as the starter.
Norfolk State was picked to finish third in the MEAC under second-year head coach Dawson Odums, and welcomes back a dozen starters, four on offense and eight on defense.
But to come out with a win over Marshall, it will take a special effort for Norfolk State, who is 0-15 all-time against FBS competition, which includes losses to Wake Forest and Toledo last season.
This is just the second meeting between the two programs, who first faced one another in the 2015 season opener, a 45-7 win for the Thundering Herd, who is hoping for a similar result Saturday.
In 2015, former quarterback Chase Litton made his Marshall debut. This time, it’s Henry Colombi who will make his green and white debut under center, a moment he has looked forward to since he last left the field with Texas Tech.
“It’s going to be awesome. The college football atmosphere is back. I love everything about the stadiums, whether that’s home or away. I love it all,” Colombi said. “I think it will be good to put on a show for our fans, and hopefully they continue to come out and support us.”
He and his teammates spent last week going through a simulated game week to get newcomers used to the schedule and returning veterans back in the routine of the season, even capping the week with a mock game day.
That process helped keep the preparation consistent for the team, defensive lineman Owen Porter said.
“There can’t be a shift between what you did during camp. There is no ‘turning it on.’ There is no switch to change when it’s game week. You have to practice every single week like it’s game week,” Porter said.