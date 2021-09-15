HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s golf team made its retired golf coach proud.
The Thundering Herd won the Joe Feaganes Invitational Tuesday at the Guyan Golf & Country Club. The tournament is named for the MU Hall of Fame coach.
Marshall defeated Wright State by eight strokes. The Herd had three players finish in the top five in junior Tyler Jones (tied for second), fifth-year senior Noah Mullens (tied for fourth) and red-shirt freshman Joseph Kalaskey (tied for fourth). It was the first time that Marshall had won its home event since 1977.
“I am so happy for this group of young men,” Herd head coach Matt Grobe said. “They have a special bond and they are so fun to coach. I really thought we had a chance to do some good things after watching how the guys played over the summer. And I was so happy that all the hard work these kids put in over the summer paid off”
Grobe praised each of his golfers.
“Tyler Jones has been a leader since he stepped on campus,” Grobe said. “He played really well this week and had a chance to win the individual championship. Noah Mullens is a local kid that had dreamed about playing in this event since he played in high school at Cabell Midland, and he gets to celebrate a team victory in his final season of college golf, at his home course in his hometown. Our freshmen played so well this week. Brett (Montgomery), Joseph (Kalaskey) and Andrew (Wyss) were only playing their second collegiate event ever but played like experienced players and competed hard all week. I was so happy that all our guys got to play this week. This was a truly a team victory and I am so happy for these kids.”
The event was renamed the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational in the fall of 2012, Grobe’s first year as the head coach. Grobe took over for Feaganes who coached the Herd for 40 seasons (1973-2012), and even coached Grobe when he was in Huntington playing for the Green & White in 1993-95. Feaganes was in his fifth year as Marshall’s coach the last time the Herd won its home tournament. Feaganes comes to the event each year and is present to award the trophies.
“Coach Feaganes is a legendary coach and to have him here to present our team with the trophy was so special,” coach Grobe said. “Coach Feaganes has been so good to me since I played for him. He continues to help me on a daily basis to ensure that Marshall Golf is successful. It was pretty emotional for our team to have Coach Feaganes present us with the trophy.”
Jones played steady throughout the final round, scoring a 2-over par, 73. The junior shot par or better on 15 of 18 holes. Jones finished the event with nine birdies and shot par or better on 49 of 54 holes. Mullens, who transferred to Marshall in the spring of 2020 after playing at Southern Wesleyan University, finally got the chance to play in Marshall’s home event after it was canceled in the fall of 2020 due to COVID-19. He shot an even par 71 on Tuesday. Mullens finished with 11 birdies and shot par or better on 46 of 54 holes.
Kalaskey also finished tied for fourth with another steady performance on the course. The South Charleston, West Virginia, native shot a 1-under, 70, on Tuesday to help the Herd stay in front. Kalaskey hit three birdies in the final round, giving him 12 in the tournament, and shot par or better on 45 of 54 holes.
Tyler Goecke of Wright State won the individual trophy after scoring an 8-under, 205, and finishing with a four-stroke lead over Jones and Brendan Dunphy of Longwood.