The Marshall University softball team takes on Bellarmine on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A highly anticipated Conference USA softball matchup fell victim to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Just 15 hours before Marshall and Western Kentucky were set for first pitch from Huntington’s Dot Hicks Field, it was announced that the series was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 result.

The postponement came as a result of a positive within WKU’s Tier 1 personnel and subsequent contact tracing, which left the teams unable to play.

According to a Marshall news release, no makeup date has been announced for the four-game series, but it has not been canceled as of this time.

Given that Western Kentucky was preseason No. 1 and Marshall was preseason No. 2 in the East Division for Conference USA softball, it is likely that the conference will work with the given schedules prior to postseason to get the series made up.

The series was supposed to be the Conference USA opener for each team.

Western Kentucky had already played one C-USA team in a series — UAB — but that was a non-conference series between the schools.

Marshall will now open the 2021 Conference USA portion of its softball season on the road at Middle Tennessee April 9-11.

