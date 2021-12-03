HUNTINGTON - After an unexpected wait, Marshall's women's basketball team is set to take the court at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Thundering Herd will host Coppin State, who comes in with a record of 3-3.
Marshall was supposed to play against Wright State on Tuesday, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Raiders' program.
That gave head coach Tony Kemper several more days to work on some aspects that were exposed in a pair of 10-point losses to Big Ten foes Purdue and Michigan State over the past two weeks.
This will only be the Herd's third game in as many weeks due to the cancellation on Tuesday night, so Kemper is excited to see his team at game speed once again.
In the team's last contest, guard Savannah Wheeler started strong, scoring 19 of her game-high 30 points in the first half to lead the Herd to a lead against Michigan State.
Marshall led that game with under five minutes left, but missed opportunities and turnovers increased as the pressure did, which led to a competitive loss at the Breslin Center.
The Herd is led by Wheeler's 17.8 points per game and forward Kennedi Colclough, who is also scoring 15.2 per contest.
Coppin State (3-3) comes into the Cam Henderson Center with some momentum after a 68-38 win over St. Francis (Pa.).
While the Eagles have seen success at home, the road has not been as kind. Since a season-opening win over LaSalle, Coppin State has struggled mightily, falling by 29 points to Rhode Island, 53 to Virginia Tech and 31 to East Carolina.
Offense has been the issue in those losses, and Marshall's defense has turned up the heat on the opposition this season, forcing an average of 22 turnovers per game.
Marshall is averaging 24 points per game off of opponent turnovers.
The women's game is part of a day-night doubleheader with the men's basketball team.
After the women's team plays at 1 p.m. on Saturday, the men will take the floor at 7 p.m. against Duquesne.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
