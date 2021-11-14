RADFORD, Virginia — Marshall women’s basketball head coach Tony Kemper warned his team about the difficulty of playing Radford on the road this week.
That talk worked as Kemper watched as his team got tougher when it mattered most on Sunday.
Aaliyah Dunham and Kennedi Colclough sparked a fourth-quarter comeback and Dunham knocked down several key free throws late to give the Herd a 68-64 win over the Highlanders at the Dedmon Center.
“Obviously, a really, really hard-fought road win,” Kemper said. “I’ve been telling our team for, really, quite a while that when we got down here, this was going to be like a Conference USA matchup early in the year.”
Colclough finished with a game-high 17 points while Dunham added 13 points and added six steals — three in the fourth quarter — to lead Marshall (2-0). Savannah Wheeler added 13 and C.C. Mays also had 10 in the victory.
Radford (0-2) had all the momentum after a Destinee Marshall 3-pointer with 7:49 left that got the Highlander fans into the game.
From there, though, Dunham took over.
The Xavier transfer and South Charleston product got a pair of steals in a 26-second stretch and Mays later turned another Radford turnover into a bucket to give the Herd the lead during an 8-0 run that swung the balance of the game.
Colclough also had a big bucket down the stretch to distance things before Dunham put it away at the line.
“I think it’s two people that want to win,” Kemper said. “Get out of their way a little bit, get the ball where it needs to go.”
Marshall jumped out to a 26-14 advantage after an in-bounds play led to a Wheeler 3-pointer that triggered a Radford timeout early in the second quarter.
From there, the intensity and physicality from the Highlanders picked up and the deficit was cut to 32-27 at the break.
Radford continued its strong play in the second half, using the play of Ashley Tudor to build as big as a six-point lead late in the third quarter.
“We hit them hard early, played well early and they counter-punched physically,” Kemper said. “Very good execution, got the ball where they wanted and made big shots. That was a tough, tough win.”
Tudor finished with 14 points to lead Radford while Kyanna Morgan added 13 points and seven rebounds in the loss.
On a day when Marshall celebrated the 51st anniversary of the 1970 Marshall football plane crash, the Herd women wore black uniforms against the Highlanders.
Radford plays in the Dedmon Center, named after former Marshall president Donald Dedmon, who was at Marshall at the time of the crash and later went to Radford.