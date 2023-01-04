HUNTINGTON — James Madison’s potent offense figures to be challenged by Marshall’s stingy defense when the teams meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cam Henderson Center.
The Dukes (12-2 overall, 2-0 Sun Belt) average 71.9 points per game, third-best in the conference. the Thundering Herd (9-4, 2-0) leads the Sun Belt in scoring defense at 55.5 points per contest.
Marshall’s focus likely will be on Dukes’ junior guard Kiki Jefferson, who averages 18.4 points a game, second-best in the league.
“If you look at metrics, James Madison is tops in our league in the NET,” Herd coach Tony Kemper said of the algorithm the NCAA uses to rank teams. “They’ve won nine in a row, so obviously they’re playing well.”
JMU’s losses were 60-58 to Maine in the season-opening game and 76-65 to No. 13 North Carolina. The Dukes have topped 76 points six times and are coming off a 68-54 triumph over Old Dominion, which was picked second in the Sun Belt pre-season poll.
Marshall is on a four-game win streak, having beaten Wright State, Chattanooga, St. Bonaventure and Appalachian State.
The Herd averages 65.4 points a game and is led by guard Roshala Scott at 17.7 per contest. Abby Beeman averages 13.2 points and Mahogany Matthews at 10.6.
The game marks the return to Huntington of former Marshall assistant and Ironton High School all-stater Lexie Barrier, a JMU assistant. Barrier coached with the Thundering Herd last season.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
