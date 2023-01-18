The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall's Roshala Scott (2) drives the lane as the Herd takes on Georgia Southern during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Troy has horses under the basket.

The Trojans lead the nation at 51.3 rebounds per game entering Thursday’s 6 p.m. women’s college basketball game versus Marshall at Cam Henderson Center. They also are first in offensive rebounds at 22.2 per game.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

