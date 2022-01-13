DENTON, Texas — Marshall’s women’s basketball team saw its winning streak come to an unceremonious end in Texas on Thursday night.
North Texas jumped out to a first-quarter lead and limited Marshall’s offense to 29% shooting for the evening in a 64-54 win over the Thundering Herd at the Super Pit.
The North Texas defense limited Marshall guard Savannah Wheeler, Conference USA’s leading scorer. Wheeler, who came in needing 23 points for 1,000 in her career, finished just 4 of 16 from the floor and also had six turnovers as the Mean Green made life difficult on her defensively.
Wheeler led Marshall with 15 points while forward Kennedi Colclough, who had missed the previous game with a knee injury, scored 13 in her return to the floor.
The game’s biggest swing came in the first half as North Texas scored 11 straight points between the first and second quarters to turn a deficit into a double-digit lead at 21-11 following a 3-pointer from Kendall McGruder to open the second.
From there, North Texas (7-5, 1-1 C-USA) never let the Herd make a run to get within reach of turning the game, keeping the lead to at least two possessions the rest of the way.
The Mean Green scored seven straight to push the lead to its biggest margin at 14 early in the fourth quarter. Marshall (8-5, 3-1 C-USA) trimmed it to seven on a Wheeler 3-pointer but never got any closer.
Jazion Jackson led North Texas with 16 points and five assists while Quincy Noble added 14 for the Mean Green.
The Herd looks to get back in the win column at 3 p.m. Saturday when the team travels to Rice. Wheeler will enter that game just eight points from 1,000.
