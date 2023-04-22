HUNTINGTON — A pair of sisters announced they have transferred from Mississippi State to Marshall to play college basketball.
Aislynn Hayes, a 5-foot-6 graduate guard, and Alasia Hayes, a 5-foot-8 redshirt junior guard, posted on Twitter they will join the Thundering Herd. They’re the first newcomers recruited by recently hired coach Kim Stephens.
“Right where I need to be,” Alasia Hayes wrote.
“Hey bison nation it’s go time,” Aislynn Hayes wrote.
Both players were injured last year. Aislynn Hayes missed the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Alasia Hayes missed all but 10 games with a lower leg injury. She averaged 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds a game and scored a season-high eight points versus Louisiana-Monroe. In the 2021-22 season, Aislynn Hayes averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds, starting four of 29 games.
Aislynn Hayes played two seasons at Middle Tennessee State and was the Conference USA freshman of the year and a second-team all-league pick in 2020. As a freshman, she scored 15 points in a 75-55 victory over Marshall at Cam Henderson Center. As a sophomore, she scored six points in a 72-49 loss to the Herd in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Aislynn Hayes was a two-time all-stater in leading Murfreesboro Riverdale High to three consecutive state championships. She was named the most valuable player of the state tournament as a senior.
Alasia Hayes began her career at Notre Dame, where she averaged 2.0 points per game as a freshman. She was the 2020 Tennessee high school player of the year and helped Riverdale to two state titles. She was rated a five-star recruit by several services and ranked as the 44th-best senior in the nation.
A third sister, Anastasia, joined the other two at Mississippi State after transferring from Middle Tennessee. The youngest sister, Acacia, is a freshman player at Western Kentucky. A younger brother, Arnett Hayes Jr., is a basketball and football standout at The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
