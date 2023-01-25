HUNTINGTON -- Meredith Maier heads to Louisiana hungry, but not for gumbo or jumbalaya.
The Marshall University freshman basketball player is craving victories as the Thundering Herd visits Louisiana-Monroe at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Arkansas State at 3 p.m. Saturday.
"Definitely staying hungry will be the key," said Maier, coming off a career-high 11-point performance in a 53-52 victory over Southern Miss in Saturday. "Now that we got that win under our belt, I think that we can keep moving forward."
Marshall takes a 10-9 overall record and 3-5 Sun Belt Conference mark into the game with the Warhawks (6-13, 2-6). The Herd will try to counter Louisiana-Monroe star Emma Merriweather, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Kansas. Merriweather leads the league in blocked shots, rebounds and double-doubles.
"You have to scheme against a player like that," Marshall coach Tony Kemper said. "We have to try to make it as difficult as we can on her. We have to find a way to score around the rim."
The Herd counters with junior guard Roshala Scott, who needs 13 points to reach 1,000 for her career. Scott averages 18.2 points per game. Abby Beeman backs her at 13.4 per contest.
Louisiana-Monroe, too, is hungry. The Warhawks are trying to break a four-game losing streak.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.