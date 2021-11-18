HUNTINGTON — The last time that Marshall and Morehead State met in 2015, both teams ended up over 100 points in a wild Marshall victory.
At that time, Marshall head coach Tony Kemper was an assistant and got to see first-hand the rivalry of the two somewhat different programs, simply because of the proximity and importance to each university.
While Kemper doesn't expect things to get "100 points" wild from a scoring standpoint when the teams meet at 6 p.m. on Friday, he also has preached to his team this week that this game will feel a bit different.
"I know that I've experienced it twice and both were tight, tough contests," Kemper said. "Any time you watch our men play, it's the same type of deal. It's an important game for both schools."
Marshall (2-0) is coming off a 68-64 win over Radford on Sunday and has its annual Jam the Cam promotion going for Friday's 6 p.m. contest, meaning tickets for the contest are only $1.
Given the early success of his team and the local flavor that the team possesses, Kemper hopes that people make their way to Cam Henderson Center to check out the action in what is a jam-packed weekend for Marshall sports.
"," Kemper said.
Figuring out what Morehead State brings to the table is a bit cloudy for the Herd, who only has one game film and one exhibition to really work from.
That is further complicated by the fact that the two teams haven't seen each other in six years and there's a new staff and many transfers on the Morehead State roster for 2021-22.
In its season-opening 93-31 loss to Michigan State, the Eagles started the game off well, hanging in for the first seven minutes before the Spartans started dialing it up from 3-point range.
Michigan State was 17 of 28 from 3-point land in the 62-point victory.
Tyler Moore led Morehead State with seven points and seven rebounds.
It has been 10 days since that game, however, and Kemper expects the Eagles to look much different when they take the floor at Cam Henderson Center on Friday evening.
"I know that they're going to be a team that's in here ready to play and ready to compete in what's a game that's been played numerous times over the years," Kemper said.
Morehead State also had 29 turnovers in its loss to Michigan State - an aspect that Marshall will look to take advantage of.
Marshall has forced 54 turnovers in its first two games of the season and scored 70 of its 176 points off of turnovers, including 28 of its 68 in the win over Radford last week.
Points off turnovers were especially crucial down the stretch as point guard Aaliyah Dunham grabbed three fourth-quarter steals which helped Marshall turn a five-point deficit into a victory.
Dunham and Kennedi Colclough lead the Herd at 15 points per game while Savannah Wheeler and C.C. Mays are averaging 13.5 per game.
Following Friday's game, Marshall hits the road for a pair of Big Ten matchups - the first on Monday at Purdue and the second coming at Michigan State on Nov. 28.