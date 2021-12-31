HUNTINGTON — Marshall head coach Tony Kemper was pleased with his team’s ability to finish in its Conference USA opening win over Louisiana Tech on Thursday.
That impressive 62-44 win over the Lady Techsters was a solid way to end the 2021 calendar year.
Now, Kemper wants the Herd to keep that momentum rolling as 2022 gets started.
Kemper and the Herd will look to do just that with an opportunity to start Conference USA play at 2-0 as they take on Southern Miss at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cam Henderson Center, but the Herd’s head coach said it won’t be easy against a Golden Eagles squad that will be looking to avenge a 98-88 loss at Western Kentucky on Thursday.
Kemper’s main message to his team was that it can’t relax since it got a win in the opener over Louisiana Tech. Instead of it making his team happy, Kemper wants it to make them hungry moving forward.
“There’s no margin for error for us,” Kemper said. “There never is. We were picked ninth in this league. It’s always this way. We have to be tough as heck. You can’t be flat. You have to be more excited to play than everybody that we see, and that will be a challenge on Saturday because Southern Miss is going to be excited to play, too.”
Southern Miss put up 88 points in the loss to Western Kentucky and was led by sophomore center Melyia Grayson, who had 24 points and 10 rebounds against the Hilltoppers.
Grayson was one of five in double figures for the Golden Eagles, who will challenge Marshall’s defense.
Marshall’s Brianah Ferby said the Herd is looking forward to the challenge on the defensive end.
“Defense wins games, so I think that’s one thing that’s motivated us,” Ferby said.
Marshall’s defense was strong in the win over Louisiana Tech on Thursday, limiting the Lady Techsters to just 44 points and really locking down after the first quarter to put the game away.
“Defensively, they got after it, and that’s what you have to do,” Kemper said.
Turnovers played a big part in the win as Marshall scored 20 points off of 18 Louisiana Tech turnovers.
On the other end, the Herd did not allow its own miscues to turn into points, playing through its mistakes and allowing just two points off of its own 13 turnovers.
Kemper said he’s excited to see his team back and hitting their stride after a two-week lull earlier in December.
“I’m back to feeling like I’ve got the team that I thought I had at the beginning of the year,” Kemper said. “We didn’t act right. We weren’t acting bad. We were just a little bit lost for a couple weeks. They’ve got a gleam in their eye, and that’s good.”